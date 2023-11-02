This Columbus Clippers gameday mainstay got his start in 1967 

In this capacity, a combination of security guard and receptionist, Dill says he “sends people where they have to go in the ballpark.” Just look for the entrance with a big blue baseball cap over the door and there you’ll find him, sitting behind a desk while welcoming a steady stream of ballpark denizens. These arrivals include coaches, scouts and gameday employees of all stripes, many of whom have known Dill for decades. When Jalal Leach, now a scout, walked through the door, Dill introduced him as a “gentleman who played in the International League back in 1995.”