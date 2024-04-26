This Guardians prospect has baseball in his DNA
2:20 PM UTC
RICHMOND, Va. – Dayan Frias was immersed in the world of baseball from a young age. His dad’s heavy involvement within the sport gave Frias a front row seat of what a career in baseball would look like. Wherever his dad, David, was playing, training players, or managing a team throughout Colombia, Frias was right there watching.
“It started with my family, watching them play and listening to them a lot … I think that’s what made my path toward baseball,” he said in Spanish. “I told [my dad] that I wanted to be like [the players] some day.”
Naturally, the 21-year-old decided to embark on the journey of becoming a professional baseball player. The Cartagena, Colombia native trained with his dad and two-time Gold Glover Orlando Cabrera, played in different academies and attended tryouts and showcases. He didn’t stop until he reached the goal of many aspiring ball players: to sign with a team.
The Guardians’ saw the potential in Frias and signed him as an international free agent in 2018 for $80,000. Having accomplished the goal of signing, the real work of honing his skills and developing his talents to fit the Guardians’ needs began.
Frias, the Guardians’ No. 29 prospect per MLB Pipeline, made notable improvements in his first two seasons as a rookie. He slashed .216/.383/.291 in 2019, then in 2021 he slashed .322/.420/.520. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID.
While he had a good start, Frias struggled in his introduction to full-season ball in 2022, batting .239/.344/.330 and totaling 21 errors. Soon after the season was over, Frias was invited to play for Colombia in the 2023 World Baseball Classic in which he competed with and learned from veterans in the league.
“It helped me a lot, getting to play and share moments with veterans in the Major Leagues,” the infielder said. “I got a lot of advice and I also picked up stuff from them, routines, small things that have helped me in this sport.”
He took the advice and good habits with him to the regular season at High-A Lake County and found success in 2023. The switch hitter slashed .260/.356/.426 and recorded 88 hits, 43 runs, and 11 home runs. Defensively at third base, Frias dropped to 13 errors for Lake County. He received Midwest League Player of the Week honors in late July and was named a Caribbean Series All-Star in February.
Frias brought his routines and “small things” from last season and implemented them into the new season. The advice he received that has been the most impactful, Frias shares with everyone: See it and hit it.
“If you don’t see anything then you can’t hit and nothing happens,” he said. “I try to find a pitch that I know I’m going to hit well and execute it …Trying to miss less is what I’m looking for at home plate.”
He saw results early, collecting two hits and an RBI in five at-bats during his third season in the Cactus League with the Guardians in 2024. His improvements helped the plus defender break into the Guardians’ Top 30 prospect rankings this season.
As his growth continues, Frias wants to be remembered for his own style of play — radiating excitement and passion on and off the field. After all, he has a passion for baseball that has been growing ever since he was introduced to the sport by his dad. He hopes his energy spreads not only within the clubhouse, but to fans as well.
“I like to enjoy the game because it’s what I love, to be here in front of these fans,” he said. “I play for my team as much as for the fans as well. I love to play with enthusiasm all the time. You’re always going to see me smiling and messing around with the guys, making jokes all the time. I like to be a happy guy and infect my teammates with happiness.”