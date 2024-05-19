This Guardians prospect is showing surprising power

Double-A Akron: Outfielder Petey Halpin has started to heat up this month. In his first 12 games in May, he hit .280 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBIs.

High-A Lake County: It’s hard to get off to a better start than outfielder Guy Lipscomb has this year. His .372 average and .471 on-base percentage entering Saturday led all of Cleveland’s Minor League prospects. In his first 14 games in May, he had at least one hit in 13 of them.

Single-A Lynchburg: Outfielder Esteban Gonzalez just had his 13-game hitting streak come to an end on Friday, but that didn’t hurt how hot he’s been. He entered the weekend with a .323 average and a .916 OPS.