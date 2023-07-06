This is each club’s best HR Derby showing

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2019Result: Runner-up (91 total HR)Guerrero entered the 2019 Home Run Derby the youngest participant in the event’s history at 20 years and 114 days old, with just eight career Major League home runs. He came out of the event holding the record for both the most home runs in a single round (40, after three swing-offs) and in an overall Derby (91). In the end he didn’t win, dropping the final round to Pete Alonso by a score of 23-22. But he had an epic journey all the same. Guerrero actually broke the single-round record twice that night, with his 29 homers in the first breaking the previous record of 28 and his second round barrage setting the final record of the night. It’s awfully hard to blame Guerrero for tiring after hitting 69 home runs before he even got a piece of Alonso, so if in your memory he took home the trophy after all, that’s probably fair enough.Winners: None