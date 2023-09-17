This is how Naylor continued to thrive after IL stint

Q: How did you maintain all of this through your rehab stint?Naylor: Consistent practice in the cage. Seeing heavy velocity — almost unrealistic type of velocity. I think that helps. Helps in all kinds of practice environments, seeing things that are kind of unrealistic to you. Things that almost don’t compare to a game. You know what I mean? You’re facing a machine and you move up a few steps, so it looks like it’s coming at 120 miles per hour and you have to try to hit that.

Those are the things I kind of did in my rehab process to stay consistent and to keep myself kind of humbled in a way because I know I’m gonna fail on that machine a lot and failure has to be your best friend in this game. You have to be willing to fail and to learn from it**.** You can’t be willing to fail and get … upset. You have to be willing to learn from all the failure you have. So, in our rehab process, I hit a lot of heavy velocity machine, a lot of off-speed stuff just to be unrealistic so when I face something in a game it’s not as nasty as it was in the machine. You know what I mean? Those are the things I did during my rehab.

Q: What would it mean to you to get to 100 RBIs? (He enters Sunday with 91)Naylor: If I’m being honest, I don’t really seek individual awards. It’s great, don’t get me wrong. It’s awesome to get 100 RBIs, hit .300 or hit 40 homers. Whatever the case is. It’s awesome. But I want to win every day. If I get 100 RBIs, that’s a blessing. If I don’t, I don’t. I just want to win. I want to do whatever it takes to win every day. That’s all I can say on that.