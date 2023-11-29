This move could set off domino effect for Guardians

In his last outing, he looked like vintage Bieber, allowing one run on five hits in six innings. But that was just one of two starts after two months on the injured list. His underlying numbers have been indicating that the success he saw in 2020 might be hard to duplicate, and his velocity has dipped over the last few years. Add that to the uncertainty of what the elbow issues from this past season could mean in the future, and now we have our next question.

What’s Bieber’s trade value? In theory, he’s still one of the best starting pitchers on the market. But these factors could cause opposing clubs to be hesitant in giving up the type of talent Cleveland would be looking for in exchange for a starter who may have some question marks. The Guardians rarely make any trade for a penny less than they believe they deserve. But they also aren’t ones to watch talented starters walk into free agency without anything in return.

If the Guardians can find the perfect trade partner, there’s nothing stopping them from moving Bieber for an impact bat. If they can’t, they can also cross their fingers and hope that Bieber has a strong first half of the 2024 season and look to trade him to a contending team at next year’s Deadline.

But what happens if they don’t trade him this winter? How do they improve the offense?