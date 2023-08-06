This superfan has attended every Guardians game this year

It’s probably a tie between my two favorite road games. The one in Kansas City that was 14-1. That was a lot of fun. And then my other favorite road game was probably that game at Phoenix — the 12-3 game. That was really chaotic because I initially had a direct flight home, but then the airline changed the departure time that I couldn’t make. So I ended up going Phoenix to Charlotte to Cleveland and I ended up getting home at 8:30 a.m.