This year’s most talented Minor League rosters

1. Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers, Double-A)Carter (No. 40 on the Top 100) has one of the best batting eyes in the Minors, right-handers Owen White (No. 65) and Jack Leiter (No. 77) have frontline-starter upside and shortstop Luisangel Acu?a (No. 70) is an explosive athlete if not quite as explosive as his older brother Ronald. The defending Texas League champions also feature two more of the best hitters in the Rangers system in outfielder Dustin Harris and infielder Thomas Saggese, another future rotation option in right-hander Tekoah Roby and fast-track reliever Marc Church.