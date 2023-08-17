Thor still seeking turnaround: ‘Feels like I’m pitching on ice skates’

When the Guardians acquired Syndergaard, they knew they were getting a pitcher who needed to find his confidence. They knew he was a work in progress. They knew Syndergaard had mental hurdles to clear. They were looking for another body to add to the rotation to help eat some innings down the stretch as their rookie starters began to hit career-high innings totals. Plus, Cleveland wanted to open up the shortstop position to see its younger players get more playing time, and Los Angeles was interested in Amed Rosario.