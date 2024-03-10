Three reasons to tune into Guardians’ Spring Breakout game
March 10th, 2024
In just under a week, Spring Training will have an exciting twist. Major League Baseball is introducing the first Spring Breakout weekend, as each team — in Arizona and Florida — will have its best prospects face another organization’s top prospects in a fun, seven-inning game. The event goes from March 14-17, and the Guardians are preparing to get in on the fun.
Cleveland is slated to square up against the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET. If you can’t be in attendance for the inaugural event, you can watch on MLB Digital (MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App) or listen on CLEguardians.com.
Now that the rosters are set, we can hone in on three reasons to make sure you’re tuning in.
The obvious …
OK, OK, let’s get the easy one out of the way. Outfielder Chase DeLauter (the team’s No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline) and first baseman Kyle Mazardo (No. 2) have seen time in the Cactus League, and both have taken advantage of those opportunities, but they’ve usually had to wait for the regular starters to be taken out of games before they get their chance to shine. Not at Spring Breakout.
Those two will be the headliners for the Guardians. Manzardo has a chance to make an impact on the Major League roster at some point this year. He’s going to try to prove that April in Cleveland shouldn’t hold him back, because his bat is just too important for a lineup that will surely be searching for offense again this year. With more time on the field in this exhibition matchup, fans can see for themselves why Manzardo’s debut may be just around the corner.
DeLauter isn’t technically in big league camp. He’s part of Cleveland’s depth camp that practices with the Major Leaguers, but he never received an official invitation to Spring Training. That hasn’t stopped him from drawing attention from everyone in the dugout each time he’s taken the field, though. DeLauter was limited in his playing time last year due to left foot surgery that sidelined him for half the season. When he arrived, he was as advertised and continued his success through the Arizona Fall League. There’s no telling what DeLauter could do with the bat when he’s the star of an event like this.
The hurlers
Any of the pitchers on the roster should catch your attention, but let’s single out one reliever and one starter — and with that, one ranked prospect and one unranked prospect. Lefty Doug Nikhazy is intriguing, even if he’s not currently on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Prospects list for Cleveland. His offspeed stuff is fun to watch, especially his curveball and slider. His 2023 at Double-A Akron wasn’t as successful as his first professional season, which begins to explain why he dropped out of the Top 30. But this outing could be the foundation for a more successful ’23.
Then, there’s the bullpen. Righty Andrew Walters (No. 27) was drafted last year and has yet to begin his professional career, but because of his dominance as a collegiate reliever, it’s easy to believe he could fly through Cleveland’s system. His electric heater sits at 94-96 mph and touches 99 mph, which certainly doesn’t hurt.
The future
Outfielder Jaison Chourio is why an event like Spring Breakout should exist. The club’s No. 6 prospect is just 18 years old and therefore doesn’t quite have the hype around him like DeLauter or Manzardo, but his tools are exciting and could become elite as he develops.
His older brother, Jackson, has taken most of the headlines, being MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect, but this Chourio brother has a high ceiling, too. He’s a switch-hitter who is excellent at controlling the strike zone and who can make contact to all fields. As he grows into his body, power may follow. No, he’s not going to be in the big leagues this year or even next, but Chourio should be on everyone’s radars, and Spring Breakout will allow fans to begin dreaming.