Three reasons to tune into Guardians’ Spring Breakout game

DeLauter isn’t technically in big league camp. He’s part of Cleveland’s depth camp that practices with the Major Leaguers, but he never received an official invitation to Spring Training. That hasn’t stopped him from drawing attention from everyone in the dugout each time he’s taken the field, though. DeLauter was limited in his playing time last year due to left foot surgery that sidelined him for half the season. When he arrived, he was as advertised and continued his success through the Arizona Fall League. There’s no telling what DeLauter could do with the bat when he’s the star of an event like this.