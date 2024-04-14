Three starts in, McKenzie hasn’t found his stride

With his velocity down two ticks and the frequency of him falling behind in counts, McKenzie has seen a drastic drop-off in strikeouts.

“Part of it,” Vogt said, “could be the inconsistency just with his delivery or inconsistency of executing pitches — because we do see some sharp sliders, and we do see some good life on the fastball. It’s just getting that consistency back will lead to more punchouts.”

All of this, of course, becomes more concerning knowing that McKenzie had been out for all but four starts last season with a shoulder and elbow injury. The Guardians were hoping that he could bounce back and pick up right where he left off in ‘22. They need his leadership (and dominance) even more now that ace Shane Bieber will be out for the season. The rest of the rotation has yet to prove it can eat up innings. Cleveland is searching for someone to step up and help fill the massive void that Bieber is leaving.