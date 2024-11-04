Tiant among 8 on Hall of Fame Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot
4:23 PM UTC
The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Monday this year’s ballot for the Era Committee, which will focus on the Classic Baseball Era — the period prior to 1980, including Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues stars.
Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Dave Parker, Vic Harris, Tommy John and Luis Tiant are all up for consideration as part of the Classic Baseball Era ballot. Candidates need to receive votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the committee to earn election.
The results of the vote will be announced live on MLB Network at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Here’s a look at the eight players up for consideration:
Dick Allen, 1B/3B
Allen has been considered for Cooperstown multiple times by these committees, most recently in 2021 when he fell one vote shy of finally being elected to the Hall of Fame. The numbers largely speak for themselves, but Allen doesn’t have a plaque just yet. Unfortunately, Allen passed away in December 2020, just a few months after the Phillies retired his number — an honor the club had previously reserved for players already in the Hall of Fame.
Ken Boyer, 3B
An incredible all-around third baseman, Boyer earned five Gold Glove Awards (including four straight from 1958-61), 11 All-Star nods and the 1964 NL MVP Award. He also played a pivotal role in helping the Cardinals win the 1964 World Series, leading the Majors with 119 RBIs during the regular season before hitting a pair of clutch homers in the World Series. Boyer hit a series-shifting grand slam in Game 4 and added an insurance homer in the decisive Game 7.
John Donaldson, LHP
Donaldson was such a draw during his barnstorming days that he earned the nickname “Famous” — and was called it so frequently that some thought it was his actual first name. Research indicates Donaldson may have played some form of professional or semi-pro ball for 42 seasons from 1908-49. Having started his baseball career more than a decade before the Negro National League was created in 1920, Donaldson played for at least 25 clubs, and while it’s hard to know his exact stats, Negro Leagues historian Pete Gorton verified the following numbers for Donaldson: 413 wins, 5,091 strikeouts, 14 no-hitters and two perfect games.
Steve Garvey, 1B
A 10-time All-Star, Garvey was the biggest name within the Dodgers’ record-setting infield of 8 1/2 seasons that included second baseman Davey Lopes, shortstop Bill Russell and third baseman Ron Cey. Garvey was the model of consistency from 1974-80, hitting between .297 and .319 while posting an OPS between .808 and .852 each season, all while never finishing lower than 14th in NL MVP voting. He also raised his game another level in the postseason, putting up a .910 OPS on the game’s biggest stage. Garvey’s NL record of 1,207 consecutive games played will likely never be broken.
Dave Parker, OF
Parker has a long list of accolades that includes seven All-Star nods, three Gold Gloves, three Silver Slugger Awards, the 1978 NL MVP Award and a pair of World Series titles. He also won back-to-back NL batting titles from 1977-78 and won the All-Star Game MVP Award in ‘79. Overall, Parker finished his 19-year career as a .290 hitter, with 2,712 hits (including 940 extra-base hits), 339 home runs, 1,493 RBIs, 154 stolen bases and 143 outfield assists.
Vic Harris, OF/manager
Even with it possibly being incomplete, Harris’ baseball resume is remarkable. He was a fixture in the Negro Leagues, appearing as a player from 1922-47 while also managing from 1936-42 and again from 1945-48. While his exact numbers are hard to pin down, he’s listed as a career .303 hitter with a 112 OPS+. As for his managerial success, Harris guided the Homestead Grays to seven pennants and a World Series title in the Negro Leagues.
Tommy John, LHP
John’s name is as recognizable as perhaps any player in Major League history, though of course much of that has to do with the groundbreaking surgery that bears his name. But John also had the numbers to earn serious Hall of Fame consideration. He finished his 26-year career — one extended by the aforementioned surgical procedure — with 288 career victories. That ranks 26th all time, and 23 of the 25 players ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame. John’s longevity also helped him rack up 79.6 career fWAR, the 20th-highest total for any pitcher in the Modern Era (since 1900). The only two pitchers with more fWAR than John who are not in the Hall are Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, each of whom are on the outside for off-the-field reasons.
Luis Tiant, RHP
With a wildly unique delivery and long-lasting big league success, Tiant was a must-see any time he took the mound. “El Tiante” finished his 19-year Major League career with 229 wins and a 3.30 ERA while pitching for Cleveland (1964-69), Minnesota (’70), Boston (’71-78), the Yankees (’79-80), Pittsburgh (’81) and the Angels (’82). Tiant finished fifth in the AL MVP voting in 1968 — the “Year of the Pitcher” — after putting up an AL-best 1.60 ERA and leading the league with an 8.5 bWAR. He also recorded at least 12 wins in eight straight seasons from 1972-79. The only pitchers with more wins than Tiant’s 134 over that eight-season stretch were Steve Carlton (148), Jim Palmer (146), Gaylord Perry (145), Tom Seaver (140), Nolan Ryan (138) and Phil Niekro (137) — all of whom are in the Hall of Fame.