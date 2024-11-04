Tiant among 8 on Hall of Fame Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot

John’s name is as recognizable as perhaps any player in Major League history, though of course much of that has to do with the groundbreaking surgery that bears his name. But John also had the numbers to earn serious Hall of Fame consideration. He finished his 26-year career — one extended by the aforementioned surgical procedure — with 288 career victories. That ranks 26th all time, and 23 of the 25 players ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame. John’s longevity also helped him rack up 79.6 career fWAR, the 20th-highest total for any pitcher in the Modern Era (since 1900). The only two pitchers with more fWAR than John who are not in the Hall are Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, each of whom are on the outside for off-the-field reasons.