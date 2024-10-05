Tigers-Guardians AL Division Series Game 2 FAQ (Mon., 4 ET, TBS)

Guardians: LHP Matthew BoydTalk about a full-circle moment. Boyd will be toeing the rubber in his first career postseason start, against the team he was with for eight years. On top of that, he’s going head-to-head against Skubal, whom he’s mentored since the Cy Young favorite first joined the Tigers’ organization. Just a few months ago, Boyd didn’t know if this moment would be possible, as he waited for a team to sign him while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Guardians took a risk, hoping that he’d be healthy by the middle of August and could contribute to their struggling rotation. Since then, he’s flourished. He pitched to a 2.72 ERA in eight starts since coming off the IL and made himself the no-doubt choice to get the ball in Game 2 of a playoff series.