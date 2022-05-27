Tigers-Guardians PPD May 21, moved to July 14

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers

CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated May 21 can attend the July 14 makeup game and do not have to take any further action. If they are unable to attend the July 14 contest, they must exchange their tickets online only at CLEGuardians.com/mytickets for one of 51 different game options. Fans can start making exchanges through their My Tickets account starting tonight, May 21 at 5 p.m. ET. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.