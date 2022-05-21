Tigers-Guardians PPD Saturday, moved to July 14

The Cleveland Guardians announced today’s (May 21) game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as a 7:10 p.m. ET game on Thursday, July 14. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans with tickets to today’s game can attend the July 14 game without taking any further action and can use the same ticket. If they are unable to attend the July 14 game, the attending patron of today’s contest will be able to exchange into one of 51 game options and must exchange by July 14 at 5 p.m. ET.