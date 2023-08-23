Tito says retirement decision won’t come in-season

“I felt my whole career like the players always have to come first,” he said. “I think to deviate from that now is wrong. So I think there’s a time, and there will be a time to answer any question there might be about what I’m going to do or not do.

“The other part is, I don’t want to lie or I don’t want to fib. We’ve all seen coaches … I’m probably talking about college coaches, but you know they’re going somewhere. And somebody asks them a question point blank and they go, ‘No,’ and then an hour later, they’ve got a six-year deal. I don’t want to ever be like that. [I’m] just telling you that we’re getting there. And there’s just a time, I think, to do it appropriately.”

That time wasn’t Tuesday. But reporters’ curiosity was piqued when Francona mentioned that he had to play in the team’s charity golf outing on Monday in his bare feet. He’s been off crutches and out of a walking boot for more than a year after having surgery on a staph infection in his toe, but it’s been clear that his foot is giving him trouble again this season. After each game, he’s wrapped in a cast of ice halfway up his shin. And when he tried to wear golf shoes on Monday, he realized it wasn’t doable.

“And I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful with no shoes. It’s just my feet were killing me. My golf game didn’t get any worse,” Francona joked — as usual.

No one knew what the future held for Francona at the end of each of the last few seasons. He missed most of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but was confident he could return to the dugout. Then he dealt with the staph infection the following January and ended up having to miss a large portion of the 2021 season. He didn’t want to finish his career limping to the finish line, so he came back in ’22 and was the healthiest he had been in years. Plus, the excitement surrounding the young, successful squad made him want to see what it could do in ’23.

Instead, this season has been much different from ’22. There are more growing pains as the roster continues to get younger. But despite the hurdles the team has faced, Francona is adamant that the results on the field will not affect his decision moving forward. He’s simply taking more time to look inwardly and evaluate his own situation.

“I know what my job is. Trying to do it sometimes gets a little bit harder,” he said. “Or if you get short of patience at times, maybe you’re being short of some of the same things that you didn’t used to be short on. That’s on me. Again, there’s gonna be a time to talk about whatever questions you have. I just don’t ever want this to be on me. It’s got to be on the players. I’m telling you the truth.”