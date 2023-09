This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

FREE on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Guardians skipper Terry Francona will likely be managing the final game of his 23-year MLB managerial career

Read more

This browser does not support the video element.

Miguel Cabrera will be playing in his 2,797th and final MLB game, as he is retiring after the season

Read more