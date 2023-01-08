Tito talks Bell, Zunino, the Naylors, Straw

Francona: “I don’t know that we’re done [making moves]. I think we’ve been pretty honest about how much we like Bo Naylor. Does that mean he’s ready for Opening Day? I don’t know if we’re ready to say that. And if he isn’t, that’s not a knock on him. But let’s let his play dictate how much he’s ready.”

Zunino is ready to help

The skinny: When Zunino met with local media on Zoom, he not only talked about his excitement about having a healthy and productive season in ’23, he expressed enthusiasm about serving as a mentor to Bo Naylor throughout the season.

Francona: “I saw that, and I was really pleased. … You’re trying to make your team as good as you can, but we also knew that Bo’s coming, and we think so highly of him that that’s also in our thoughts. So, to hear Zunino say what he did, that fit perfect, because we’re in a mode where we want to win today, but we also know what’s coming, and we value that very, very much.”