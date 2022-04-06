Tito teases Kwan, then grants him Opening Day debut

“I think he’ll be fine,” Francona said. “I’m not going to say there won’t be a mistake or two. That’s not realistic, but I thought he got a real good jump on a ball the other day, came in on a liner. I think he’s quick enough and athletic enough … we’re not trying to get him to reinvent his arm action or things like that, so I think he’ll just play the game. He’s a good baseball player, so I think we’ll just try to get him to play baseball.”