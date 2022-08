Led by All-Star third baseman Jos? Ram?rez, Cleveland has been in or around first place much of the season. Though the Twins are currently their primary pursuers, the White Sox aren’t far behind, despite the loss of All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson to a torn ligament in his finger. They will have AL Cy Young contender Dylan Cease on the mound, with the right-hander taking a 12-5 record and 2.09 ERA into the game.