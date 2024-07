Dizzy, an English Cream Golden Retriever who serves as a ballpark dog for the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A affiliate of the Mariners), got things started by delivering the ceremonial first pitch — well, kind of. After fetching the baseball, Dizzy didn’t run toward the plate; instead, he veered back toward the third-base dugout. The direction of this pitch conjured memories of when Nuke LaLoosh drilled the bull in Bull Durham.