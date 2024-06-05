Top performers from ’23 Draft — one from each team

Phillies: George Klassen, RHP (No. 28)Hat tip to first-rounder Aidan Miller, who has a robust .942 OPS thus far, but what Klassen, the club’s sixth-round pick, has done so far is too impressive to ignore. The right-hander out of the University of Minnesota has allowed just one earned run over his first 34 innings with Single-A Clearwater. That’s a 0.26 ERA over eight starts and he’s allowed just 20 hits (.169 BAA) and eight walks (0.82 WHIP) while striking out 13.5 per nine. Because he threw so little in college, the Phillies are managing his workload, but don’t be shocked to see him get challenged with a move to High-A Jersey City soon.