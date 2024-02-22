Top power-hitting prospects — one from each team

Phillies: Aidan Miller, 3B/SS (MLB No. 61)We’ve said this before, but it bears repeating: Miller might turn out to be the steal of the 2023 Draft. Miller certainly would have gone higher had he not broken his left hamate early in his senior year of high school, but he showed off his power bona fides on the showcase circuit the summer prior, winning MLB’s All-American Game Home Run Derby (not to mention the game MVP as well). It’s easily plus raw pop and while it didn’t show up during his 20-game pro debut, his solid overall approach (.303 AVG, .425 OBP) is a sign that he’ll be able to tap into that power once he really gets going.