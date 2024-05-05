Top prospect DeLauter has fracture in surgically repaired foot

“We feel for Chase,” Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. “He did everything he could through the rehab process. This is just one of those freak things. Obviously he’s a big guy that’s really powerful, and unfortunately, that led to a recurrence of his foot issues.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for the 22-year-old outfielder. DeLauter stole the spotlight during Spring Training by hitting .520 with a 1.640 OPS, four homers and 10 RBIs in 13 Cactus League games.