Toussaint keeps Guards in game in short-notice start
7:23 AM UTC
PHOENIX — It’s been a busy 24 hours for right-hander Touki Toussaint.
At 12:30 a.m. in Omaha, Neb., he got an unexpected call informing him that he was starting the Guardians’ series opener Friday against the D-backs in Phoenix after Triston McKenzie was scratched from his start with right elbow discomfort. His flight left at 6 a.m., and he caught a short nap before getting to Chase Field and studying up to pitch against one of the National League’s best teams and the team that drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick in 2014.
Toussaint’s final line in the 5-1 loss to the D-backs in front of 27,203 fans was 3 2/3 innings pitched, three hits, two earned runs, five walks and two strikeouts.
It wasn’t the ideal start. But, considering he pitched on short notice, and the longest outing that he had in Triple-A Columbus this season was also 3 2/3 innings, he got the job done. The Guardians were within one run when he left the game, and he said he felt like he put the team in the best position to win the game.
“I’m a competitor, so it feels good,” said Toussaint, who’s previous appearance in the Majors was with the Angels on Sept. 4, 2022. “I didn’t go as long as I wanted to, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
Toussaint’s night ended with him giving up three straight walks to load the bases in the fourth inning. He threw eight four-seam fastballs in those at-bats, with six of them resulting in balls.
“It’s definitely my delivery,” Toussaint said. “It’s been everywhere for the last couple of years. So just holding on to my delivery and being able to repeat my delivery.”
Toussaint struggled to be economical on the mound, as by the end of the first inning, he had already thrown 27 pitches. Guardians manager Terry Francona said that Toussaint’s fastball command is what led him to throw so many pitches. As long as he can improve that, he’ll be in a good position to contribute to the Guardians.
“You can see why we signed him with the idea of getting him to Triple-A and working with him on his delivery,” Francona said. “He did a really good job with holding the running game because they’re so aggressive.”
The Guardians were hoping that the original plan of McKenzie pitching would allow them to give their bullpen some relief. Instead, it was another busy day for the already taxed bullpen. Xzavion Curry took over for Toussaint and provided 1 2/3 innings of relief, but he did allow two runs. Yet, Francona was still pleased with Curry handling the workload given to him this week.
“It means a lot,” Curry said about the praise given to him by Francona. “My main goal is just to go out there and help the team the best I can. I am grateful that I am getting more playing time. I just continue to try to go out there and do my best.”
The Guardians’ only run of the game came courtesy of a Jos? Ram?rez Statcast-projected 426-foot solo homer in the fourth inning off Zac Gallen, one of the best pitchers in the National League. With that home run, Ram?rez extended his hitting streak to nine games.
On the other hand, Josh Naylor’s 14-game hitting streak, the previous longest active streak in the Majors, came to an end as he finished the night 0-for-4, but he’ll be joined by a familiar face in the Guardians’ clubhouse. His brother, and Guardians No. 3 prospect, Bo Naylor is getting called up after Mike Zunino was designated for assignment earlier in the day.
Bo couldn’t make it in time for Friday’s game, but he will suit up on Saturday, and he is expected to catch for Tanner Bibee, who Naylor has plenty of experience with during their time in the Guardians’ farm system, on Sunday. He was slashing .253/.393/.498 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in Triple-A, a good sign for a team where catcher has been a weakness most of the year.