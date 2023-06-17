Toussaint keeps Guards in game in short-notice start

At 12:30 a.m. in Omaha, Neb., he got an unexpected call informing him that he was starting the Guardians’ series opener Friday against the D-backs in Phoenix after Triston McKenzie was scratched from his start with right elbow discomfort. His flight left at 6 a.m., and he caught a short nap before getting to Chase Field and studying up to pitch against one of the National League’s best teams and the team that drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick in 2014.