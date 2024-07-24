Trade candidates who could fit with Guardians

CLEVELAND — Tanner Bibee said it best on Friday night: “We’re in a major buy mode — I hope. And everyone really wants to win.”

The Guardians (60-40) haven’t gotten off to the start they would’ve wanted coming out of the All-Star break (2-3), but that shouldn’t change their approach to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. It’s only put an even greater spotlight on the areas Cleveland needs to address in order to maintain its position atop the American League Central.

Yes, the offense has struggled, and it could use some help too. (Cleveland is 9-14 since June 26 and has averaged 3.35 runs per game, the second-lowest mark in MLB over that span.) But the biggest issue that’s plagued the Guardians all season is their starting rotation. The offense can only do so much if the starters can’t pitch beyond the fourth inning or if they give up too many runs for the lineup to be able to compete.

The Guardians got a head start on adding pitching depth when they signed Matthew Boyd on June 29. Boyd started a rehab assignment on July 16 as he works his way back from June 2023 Tommy John surgery. He’s with Double-A Akron, and the expectation is that he’ll be ready for Major League action in August. But Cleveland knows it needs more than just Boyd as an option.