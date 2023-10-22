Trio of prospects come up big in Fall League, Winter League play

After a Fall League debut where he surrendered four runs on seven hits across three innings, Carver locked in and spun three scoreless innings with five strikeouts in his second outing. On Saturday, in his third start, he looked a lot more like the pitcher on the mound in his second start than the first. Facing off against a Surprise lineup that has tallied the second-most runs in the Fall League – behind Peoria — Carver delivered four scoreless frames, fanning three. Dating back to his first appearance, Carver has now gone eight innings without allowing a run in the desert. The start improves his record to 2-0 and he now has a 3.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.