Triple-A prospects to watch — one for each team

Nationals: James Wood, OF (No. 2/MLB No. 14)We try not to get too wrapped up in spring stats, but it was undeniable that Wood had one of the most productive performances in either Arizona or Florida. His .509 OBP and 1.214 OPS over 57 plate appearances were both tops among Spring Training qualifiers, and he added four homers, most among Washington sluggers. The 6-foot-6 outfielder takes plus-plus power and plus speed to Rochester for the first time and may just need to show he can keep his whiffs in check, particularly against breaking stuff, before punching his ticket to DC.