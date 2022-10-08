Triumphant Bieber makes star turn in WC win

Bieber, though, kept proving he had the arsenal and the intellect to get people out, even if his stuff wasn’t all the way back. And as the year progressed and the velo crept back up and he began to trust the strength of his shoulder again, we saw the return of Cy Young Shane. In his final 13 starts of the regular season, he held opponents to a .215/.237/.325 slash while striking out 88 and walking only 10. He ranked first among all AL pitchers in innings (88 1/3) and third in ERA (2.04) in that span.