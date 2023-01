Francona’s scooter has become a staple in Cleveland. Bobbleheads have been made of the skipper riding it, the “hog” has made the trip down to Spring Training on the team’s equipment trucks, and even Francona’s good friend Kevin Cash knows just how important it is to him, considering one of the Rays manager’s pranks against Francona in 2018 included putting the scooter in the middle of the field during Tampa Bay’s batting practice.