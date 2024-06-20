Twice is nice: Brennan keeps up hot start to June with 2-HR game

CLEVELAND — Guardians manager Stephen Vogt went out of his way Thursday morning to mention that Will Brennan has been hitting the ball harder than anyone realizes. It just seems that the ball finds a defender more often than not. That is, until just a few hours later.

Brennan proved just how hard he’s been making contact by recording his first career multihomer game in the Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Mariners at Progressive Field. As these two teams have emerged as early playoff contenders, the victory secured the Guardians the advantage in any possible tiebreaker scenarios.