Two Guardians make Prospect Team of the Week

C | The Yankees’ No. 12 prospect homered 3 times in 6 games for Double-A Somerset

1B | Kayfus, the Guardians’ No. 28 prospect, went 11-for-19 in 5 games with High-A Lake County

2B | The Rockies’ No. 1 prospect (MLB No. 33) had an absurd 4 homers and 10 RBIs in 8 games for Double-A Hartford

This browser does not support the video element. Ben Williamson 3B | The Mariners’ No. 15 prospect posted a .455/.520/.727 slash line in 5 games for Double-A Arkansas

SS | The Tigers’ No. 29 prospect went 12-for-21 in 6 games for Double-A Erie

OF | What a week for the Giants’ No. 13 prospect, who posted a 1.675 OPS (!) in 6 games for Double-A Richmond

SS | The O’s No. 4 prospect (MLB No. 22) posted a .524/.615/.905 slash line in 6 games for Triple-A Norfolk

This browser does not support the video element. Roberto Campos OF | The Tigers’ No. 23 prospect went 11-for-22 with 11 RBIs in 6 games for High-A West Michigan

LHP | Messick, the Guardians’ No. 21 prospect, struck out 10 batters and allowed just 2 hits in 6 scoreless frames for High-A Lake County

RHP | 6 perfect frames! The Twins’ No. 8 prospect struck out 8 in a dominant start for High-A Cedar Rapids