Two Guardians prospects land on Team of the Week

C | The Yanks’ No. 21 prospect homered 6 times in 8 games for Double-A Somerset

1B | Manzardo, the Guardians’ No. 2 prospect and MLB’s No. 53, posted a .400/.483/.880 slash line in 6 games for Triple-A Columbus

2B | 5 homers in 6 games?! The Blue Jays’ No. 2 prospect had a monster week for Triple-A Buffalo

3B | The Reds’ No. 9 prospect posted a .500/.565/.800 slash line with a 1.365 OPS in 6 games for Single-A Daytona

SS | The 21-year-old O’s prospect hit .391 with 2 homers in 5 games for Double-A Bowie

OF | The Cubs’ No. 5 prospect (MLB No. 58) went 10-for-21 with 2 homers in 5 games for Double-A Tennessee

OF | The Guardians’ No. 16 prospect went 10-for-27 with 3 homers in 6 games for Triple-A Columbus

OF | Beavers, the O’s No. 7 prospect, went 8-for-18 with 2 dingers in 5 games for Double-A Bowie

LHP | The Royals’ No. 4 prospect struck out 8 batters in 5 scoreless frames, allowing just 1 hit and 1 walk for High-A Quad Cities

RHP | The Cards’ No. 12 prospect was lights-out in an 8-inning start for Triple-A Memphis, allowing only one unearned run on 1 hit while striking out 9

RP | The Marlins’ No. 18 prospect absolutely dominated, tossing 4 perfect frames across 3 outings for Triple-A Jacksonville