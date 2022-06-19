‘Unforgettable weekend’: Guardians win 6th straight series with late rally

It goes without saying that Ram?rez’s absence leaves a huge void in this lineup, and on Saturday, the offense realized how tricky it would be without him after getting held to just two hits. But the Guardians continually prove they are adaptable and they’ve figured out how to lean on young guys like Gonzalez, Palacios and Andr?s Gim?nez, who added the insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single to center. And now they know they’re able to handle whatever situation is thrown at them.