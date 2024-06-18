Unstoppable sluggers lead latest MVP poll

After starting the season with a .230 average and .805 OPS through April, Harper has turned it up a couple of notches, batting .318 with a .981 OPS since May 1. Like Ramírez in the AL, Harper’s growing performance this season hasn’t gotten the attention of Ohtani or others on this list, but his name keeps popping up on the leaderboards of important offensive categories. For example, he’s in the top five in the NL in homers (15), on-base percentage (.390) and OPS (.908). He also leads the league in intentional walks (eight), which shows that teams remain plenty afraid of him.