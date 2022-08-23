Updated farm system rankings for 2022

If Moreno had graduated as many expected him to by this point, the Jays would have likely slipped a few places. Instead, they actually rise one from their preseason standing. Moreno, who is blocked by Toronto at present, continues to show a plus hit tool and special athleticism behind the plate, while on the other end of the battery, Tiedemann has been one of the Minors’ best breakout pitchers in his first full season, rising from the 2021 third round to comfortably within the Top 100. Brandon Barriera and Tucker Toman were solid Draft additions, and Yosver Zulueta (when healthy) flashes plus stuff across the board. What once looked like a deep group of Toronto infielders has taken a step back, affecting the overall health of the system, and outside of the big three, there are questions about how much pitching this group can provide future Toronto staffs. More >>