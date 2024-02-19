Valaika dishes on bounceback, breakout candidates for Guardians

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Guardians have become known for having a contact-first offensive approach. They don’t swing and miss. They don’t strike out. They put the ball in play. And yet, they struggle to score runs.

Now, it’s time to add impact.

“We have the bodies to be able to do more than we’ve shown,” Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika said. “We have to break that mold because the hallmark of the organization has been drafting good decision makers, high-contact bats — so we have to add to more of that impact potential that we have.”

To do that, they’ll need to rely on more than just one guy. Here’s what Valaika had to say about how a handful of hitters entered camp this week: