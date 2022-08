Valera, who was born in Queens, N.Y., but moved to the Dominican Republic when he was 13, was signed in 2017, and he continues his rapid rise through the Guardians’ Minor League ranks. Despite being limited to only 58 professional games heading into 2021 due to injuries and the loss of the 2020 Minor League season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s proven why Cleveland has been so high on his talent.