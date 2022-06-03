Valera launches three-run homer at Double-A
May 27th, 2022
Valera powers Akron to victory (May 26)
George Valera will not be happy to see May come to a close. Baseball’s No. 43 overall prospect slugged a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and drove in three runs to rally Double-A Akron past visiting New Hampshire, 4-2. The tater was Valera’s fifth in his last seven games and seventh overall.
The 21-year-old had previously singled home a run earlier in the game and his three RBIs gave him nine in his previous three contests. After batting .226 with a .772 OPS in April, Valera has gotten hot this month. The Queens, N.Y., native is batting .309/.385/.556 with 20 RBIs in 20 games in May to improve his overall numbers to .273/.385/.483 with 15 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs in 39 contests for the RubberDucks. — Michael Avallone
Valera notches sixth homer of the season (May 24)
George Valera went yard again.
MLB Pipeline’s No. 43 overall prospect took another ball deep to continue his powerful second month of the season.
In Double-A Akron’s 9-2 win over New Hampshire, the 21-year-old went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Valera began the scoring with a first-inning double to right field to give the RubberDucks the lead for good. The knock extended his hit streak to seven games and his on-base streak to eight. In the fifth, the right fielder belted a three-run homer to the right-field bleachers. The blast was the left-handed batter’s fourth in May, all coming in the last five contests. That tripled the amount he had entering the month, giving him six on the season. — Ethan Sands
Valera belts two homers, plates five runs (May 19)
50 pesos and a dream.
George Valera grew up 10 blocks from Yankees Stadium. At age 13, the native of Queens, N.Y., wound up moving to the Dominican Republic. It ended up being key to his dream of playing professional baseball.
Now, the 21-year-old is ascending the Guardians’ system and MLB Pipeline’s rankings as the No. 43 overall prospect in the game. And nights like his two-homer, five-RBI effort for the Double-A RubberDucks will only add to the growing legend.
Valera went 3-for-4 in Akron’s 12-1 victory over Binghamton. In the first inning, he delivered a solo shot to deep center field. Then as part of a seven-run fifth, Valera crushed a grand slam to right-center. He doubled his home run total while amassing a season-high five RBIs.
In the Dominican Republic, he was denied the opportunity to play on multiple teams because of his stature. As a smaller athlete, coaches overlooked him left and right until his father gave a coach 50 pesos (approximately $2.50) to throw a few pitches to give his son a chance to display his talent and potential.
“The guy threw me a couple balls and BP and I was a little upset, so I just started hitting a couple of homers in the BP, and then [the coach] was like, you can come practice today if you get changed,” Valera said. Full story >>
Noel, Rodriguez star in slugfest loss (May 15)
The Lake County Captains got some help from two Top 30 Guardians prospects in their 10-9 slugfest loss to Great Lakes, with Jhonkensy Noel and Gabriel Rodriguez homering in the effort. It was a two-homer game for Noel, the organization’s No.13 prospect per MLB Pipeline, who also doubled and stole his first base of the season as part of a four-hit day. Rodriguez, Cleveland’s No. 30 prospect, also doubled and walked in addition to launching his first homer of the year.
This is the first season at Single-A Great Lakes for Rodriguez and the second for Noel, both 20-year-old, right-handed-hitting corner infield types. Noel more than held his own in his first taste at the level last summer, slashing .280/.351/.550 with eight homers in 26 games. He’s followed that up this year by hitting .240/.327/.583 with nine homers in his first 29 games, though with a 10:35 walk-to-strikeout ratio. — Joe Trezza
Rocchio lands on IL with concussion (May 9)
All things considered, the Guardians organization seems relieved with Brayan Rocchio’s diagnosis. Guardians manager Terry Francona explained on Monday that the team’s No. 4 prospect was placed on Double-A Akron’s injured list with a concussion after hitting his head against the knee of Richmond’s third baseman while diving into the bag in the first inning of Sunday’s contest.
“I believe he has a slight concussion and a little bit of whiplash,” Francona said. “In the grand scheme of things, yeah [he’s OK].”
Rocchio has hit .236 with three homers, 13 RBIs, 11 walks, 20 strikeouts and has a .717 OPS in 25 games for Akron so far this season. As of now, the 21-year-old middle infielder isn’t expected to miss too much time due to his concussion. — Mandy Bell
Brennan drives in career-high six runs (May 8)
Will Brennan produced two-thirds of Double-A Akron’s runs in a 9-1 victory over Richmond, putting together some professional-best numbers in the process.
The 24-year-old went 3-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs. He started the scoring with an RBI double to left field in the first inning. In his second at-bat, Brennan crushed a three-run homer to center. The outfield prospect had to wait until his final at-bat in the ninth for his third hit, a two-run single to center. He fell a triple shy of the cycle.
Brennan was the 250th overall pick in the 2019 Draft, and he’s slashing .337/.413/.500 in his third professional season. — Ethan Sands
Williams tallies second double-digit strikeout performance (May 7)
Gavin Williams racked up his second 10-plus strikeout appearance in High-A Lake County’s 2-0 victory over Dayton.
In the win, Cleveland’s No. 7 prospect threw five scoreless innings allowing just two hits and walking two while striking out 10 batters.
This is the 22-year-old’s best performance through five starts to begin his professional career. This is the second time that he’s thrown over five innings and allowed no runs; the first was against Lansing on April 30.
This is the right-handed pitcher’s first season in the professional system after being drafted with the 23rd overall pick in 2021.
Williams already had a double-digit strikeout count to his ledger when he fanned 11 on April 15 against the Dragons.
To begin his young career, Williams has tallied 39 strikeouts in five starts, which places him atop the Midwest League. — Ethan Sands
Espino removed with right knee discomfort (April 30)
On the heels of a 14-strikeout outing in which he fanned the first 11 batters he faced, Daniel Espino wasn’t able to finish his start on Friday night with Double-A Akron in Altoona. After tossing 4 2/3 innings, Cleveland’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline was removed from the game due to right knee discomfort that flared up while he was covering first base.
According to Guardians manager Terry Francona, Espino felt the same discomfort in his previous outing, but was not removed from the game. He had undergone treatment on his knee all week leading up to Friday’s start.
“Sounds like he had patella tendinitis,” Francona said. “Think he was covering first and they didn’t feel like he was moving really well. I think he’s had some of that in the past.” — Mandy Bell
Allen twirls six scoreless for Double-A Akron (April 27)
Logan Allen continued his torrid start to the year, posting his best outing yet. The left-hander worked around a pair of hits and three walks to toss six scoreless frames with six punchouts for Double-A Akron in a 2-1 loss to Altoona.
The eighth-ranked Guardians prospect retired the side in order in the third, fifth and sixth innings. He exited the game after throwing 95 pitches — 61 were strikes.
Allen has not allowed more than two runs in any of his four starts this season. The 23-year-old sports a 2.11 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and a .187 average against over 21 1/3 frames this year. — Rob Terranova
Noel’s two homers key Captains victory (April 24)
Following up a 1-for-15 slide with a multhiit effort, Jhonkensy Noel added a little more punch to his ledger. The 13th-ranked Cleveland prospect went deep twice, including a go-ahead three-run shot in the ninth to lead High-A Lake County past Great Lake, 9-6.
The Captains entered the ninth tied with the Loons, 6-6, after rallying from a six-run deficit. With two on and two outs, Noel took the first pitch over the left-center-field fence for his tie-breaking blast and his sixth career multihomer game. The 20-year-old’s first long ball of the game in the sixth brought Lake County within a run.
Noel enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2021 when he batted .340/.390/.615 with 19 homers and 66 RBIs in 70 games across three Minor League levels. He’s off to a .263/.383/.632 slash line with six extra-base hits, four homers and 11 RBIs in 12 games. — Michael Avallone
Espino K’s 11 straight to open game, finishes with 14 strikeouts (April 23)
Daniel Espino keeps his mind “blank” when he’s out on the mound. Even when he’s just struck out 11 straight batters to open a game for the Guardians’ Double-A affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks.
“That’s when I’m at my best,” said Espino, Cleveland’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline and No. 52 overall. “That’s the key for me — to just be in the flow of the game and trust what I’ve been working on in Spring Training and during the offseason.” Read more >>
Valera finds the seats in multihit effort (April 19)
There wasn’t much to cheer about for Double-A Akron in a 20-6 loss to Bowie, except for the play of top Guardians prospect George Valera. The 21-year-old clubbed his second dinger of the year as part of a three-knock game with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.
After lacing a base hit to right in the opening frame and coming around to score on a double by Will Brennan, Valera plated Jose Tena with a two-run jack to right-center in the fifth. MLB Pipeline’s No. 46 overall prospect added a single to right in the sixth to secure his first three-hit effort since June 18, 2021 with High-A Lake County.
Valera is sporting a .280/.486/.600 slash line with three extra-base hits, nine walks, eight runs scored and four RBIs over nine games with the RubberDucks this season. — Rob Terranova
Espino unhittable in second start (April 16)
No. 2 prospect Daniel Espino put on a show in the first game of Akron’s Saturday afternoon doubleheader against Reading, tossing 4 2/3 hitless innings, walking three batters and striking out seven. The no-no continued after Espino’s departure, for a full six innings — a single to open the seventh inning would be the only hit allowed by an Akron pitcher in the team’s 11-0 victory.
The 21-year-old right-hander has lived up to his ranking in Cleveland’s stacked farm system thus far in 2022. His smooth transition to Double-A competition hasn’t come as much of a surprise, however, following a 2021 season in which he struck out an astonishing 152 batters in 91 2/3 innings between Single-A and High-A. Espino showed how well his stuff already plays to big-league hitters in Spring Training, where his electric fastball topped out at 102 mph.