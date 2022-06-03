Valera launches three-run homer at Double-A

Valera began the scoring with a first-inning double to right field to give the RubberDucks the lead for good. The knock extended his hit streak to seven games and his on-base streak to eight. In the fifth, the right fielder belted a three-run homer to the right-field bleachers. The blast was the left-handed batter’s fourth in May, all coming in the last five contests. That tripled the amount he had entering the month, giving him six on the season. — Ethan Sands