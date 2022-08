In his following plate appearance, in the eighth, Valera faced righty Logan Shore with one out and the bases empty again. After jumping ahead 3-1, the Queens, N.Y., native swung through a fastball to make the count full. The sixth pitch of the at-bat was another heater, in a nearly identical spot as the previous pitch, and Valera did not miss this time. He sent another rocket to right-center for his second tater of the game.