Velo bump sparks Bieber’s ‘encouraging’ debut

Bieber had been working on the back fields at Cleveland’s training facility. It’s normal for the regular starters to take a little more time to get into Cactus League play, but the Guardians did want to keep a closer eye on Bieber and Triston McKenzie given the fact that each missed chunks of last season due to injury. After being sidelined coming out of the All-Star break, Bieber was only able to make two starts before the end of the season.