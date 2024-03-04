Vogt finds benefits in managing old teammate

This spring has been different.

Every year, we’ve become so accustomed to getting detailed opinions from the skipper about his current players, up-and-coming prospects or notable non-roster invitees he’s managed at some point in his career. For more than a decade, Terry Francona studied each person in the Cleveland organization and could tell stories of remembering when certain guys were drafted or the reputations they had throughout their Minor League careers.

Now, a new set of eyes means less talking and more learning.

Stephen Vogt has done his research, watching tape of his new players over the winter, but he didn’t want to be completely blinded by second-hand accounts. He didn’t want to have a fully formed opinion of someone before he even reported to camp. He wanted their play to dictate how he would think of them.