Vogt finds benefits in managing old teammate
7:51 PM UTC
This spring has been different.
Every year, we’ve become so accustomed to getting detailed opinions from the skipper about his current players, up-and-coming prospects or notable non-roster invitees he’s managed at some point in his career. For more than a decade, Terry Francona studied each person in the Cleveland organization and could tell stories of remembering when certain guys were drafted or the reputations they had throughout their Minor League careers.
Now, a new set of eyes means less talking and more learning.
Stephen Vogt has done his research, watching tape of his new players over the winter, but he didn’t want to be completely blinded by second-hand accounts. He didn’t want to have a fully formed opinion of someone before he even reported to camp. He wanted their play to dictate how he would think of them.
It might be the reset the organization has needed, but Vogt has been limited in the words he can use to explain some of the players he’s been asked about. He’s mostly had to lean on, “I’m excited to get to watch them play more,” and phrases of that nature.
That is, until he was asked about Ramón Laureano.
One simple question — “What have you seen from Laureano so far?” — prompted a 139-word response. For once, Vogt had personal background on a player. He knew what his stance had looked like in the past. He could see the adjustments that were made without being told. He could speak confidently about the approach Laureano has had this spring and how it’s clear he’s feeling good at the plate. For once, Vogt didn’t have to learn too much before he could talk. Why? Well, just a year and a half ago, the two were teammates in Oakland.
“Of course it is [weird],” Vogt said of the dynamic. “Every time I see him I’m like, ‘Oh wait, I’m his manager and not his teammate.’”
The second Vogt got the job, he knew he needed to reach out to Laureano, who had already been inked to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration for the 2024 season.
“We didn’t have to get into detail,” Vogt said. “It was just, ‘Hey, this is what it is.’ And he was like, ‘I’m ready for it. This is exciting.’ There’s a mutual respect there between the two of us, having played together, that I think is going to lead to … it’s been a great relationship so far. I don’t see it changing.”
Laureano is one of the handful of outfielders competing for very limited spots on the Opening Day roster. He seems like a lock to at least be the team’s fourth outfielder, if not the starting right fielder. Guys like Estevan Florial, Tyler Freeman or Will Brennan could limit Laureano to a bench role, but regardless of his title, he appears to be laying the groundwork for a more productive 2024 season. In his first four Spring Training games, he’s gone 2-for-7 with four walks.
“His swing adjustment looks great,” Vogt said. “He’s had three or four excellent at-bats so far, and he’s putting in a lot of extra work. He’s hitting in the sim games, he’s doing extra machine. He’s determined. I really like the balance that he has in his swing right now. He looks smooth.”
Just because the two have a previous (and recent) relationship as teammates, it doesn’t mean there’s favoritism toward Laureano. It simply means that Vogt can be one step ahead in their relationship compared to the rest of the group, and that helps with understanding where Laureano is in his preparation for the season. So far, he likes what he’s seen.
“He took some really close pitches for a couple walks the other day,” Vogt said. “Sometimes it’s not what they’re hitting, it’s what they’re not swinging at. I think with Ramón, he’s putting himself in a better position to make better swing decisions, which is going to lead to more hits, to more times on base. So, I couldn’t be happier with the way Ramón looks at the plate or in the field. He scored on a double the other day from first. Real smooth. Ramón’s feeling good right now.”