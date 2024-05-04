Vogt learning to adjust as Guardians work through struggles

Everyone is still learning how Stephen Vogt operates as a manager, including Vogt himself. He hasn’t had a difficult stretch like this just yet and he’s had to watch his team come out flat after playing four consecutive extra-inning games from Saturday through Wednesday before turning around and playing in Cleveland following a 3 a.m. ET arrival from Houston on Friday morning. None of these are excuses. The Guardians are the first to say that. But they are realities that have impacted the performance of a club that had been on a roll.