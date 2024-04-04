Vogt ‘thrilled’ with Guards’ offensive approach to begin ’24
April 3rd, 2024
SEATTLE — Stephen Vogt has been in the skipper’s seat for a week’s worth of games in his Major League career, but he’s already making this managerial thing look easy.
Take his comments prior to his team’s 8-0 rout of the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park in which his offense ambushed Seattle’s All-Star right-hander, George Kirby, to the tune of eight runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way our hitters are attacking,” Vogt said. “We’re going need to run the bases hard, to be aggressive. We’re not going to get [a grand slam] every night. So we need to take advantage of the extra 90 feet.”
Vogt, a former big league catcher, was on the Mariners’ coaching staff last year, so he knows Kirby well. The idea was to attack the strike-throwing Kirby early and often in the zone, use team speed to pressure Seattle into submission, and hope that left-hander Logan Allen would keep the Guardians in the game with a quality start.
Mission accomplished on all fronts, and it didn’t take long, either.
Cleveland scored three times in the first inning and twice more in the second, jumping out to a five-run lead that Allen wouldn’t come close to relinquishing. The Guardians did it in myriad ways, taking advantage of hard contact, a few breaks on soft hits that found patches of outfield green, and mistakes made by the Mariners.
In the first inning, Steven Kwan led off with a single, moved to second when Kirby hit Andrés Giménez with a pitch and then scored on José Ramírez’s double to the wall in right field. Josh Naylor followed with an RBI groundout and Will Brennan singled home another run to make it 3-0.
In the second, Brayan Rocchio led off with a single, and Kwan followed with a bloop single that pushed Rocchio to third. Giménez doubled to score another run, and two batters later, Naylor lofted a fly ball to shallow left field and Kwan darted home to barely elude Mariners catcher Seby Zavala’s tag, on a call that was confirmed after Seattle challenged it.
Cleveland tacked on three more in the fourth inning, with Ramírez hitting another RBI double, Naylor hitting another sac fly and Brennan hitting another RBI single. That ended Kirby’s day after 3 2/3 innings, a day after getting four runs on 10 hits against Seattle’s ace, Luis Castillo.
“Those two [starting pitchers] are very, very good, but we go up with a good game plan and take advantage of mistakes, so we were fortunate to jump on them,” Vogt said. “Like I said, our guys have been having great at-bats all spring and all season so far. So [we] just want to keep it rolling.”
Meanwhile, Allen cruised through 6 2/3 scoreless innings, limiting Seattle to four hits while striking out six and walking three. He threw 93 pitches, 64 of which were strikes. He only allowed more than one baserunner in an inning in the first, and he got out of that jam by inducing a popout to shortstop by Mitch Garver.
In the fifth inning, he gave up a leadoff double to Luis Urías but got the next three outs in order, and in the sixth, he quickly erased a leadoff single by Jorge Polanco by inducing a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Mitch Haniger and then getting Garver to fly out to right.
Allen might have had to wait out a few 15-minute innings in 52-degree spring weather while his offense built its lead, but Allen said he was just fine with that.
“I told them I want to do it every time,” Allen said with a smile. “I hope every game out there I have to wait 20 minutes. Like I told them today — [today is the] best-case scenario and I’ll appreciate that [every] time.”
The Guardians now depart for a three-game set in Minnesota with a 5-2 record and a blueprint for success that was carried out to near perfection on Wednesday.
Kwan had three hits and scored three times. He has four multi-hit games in the Guardians’ first seven. Rocchio has a four-game hitting streak. Bo Naylor reached base twice on strikeouts with wild pitches.
Josh Naylor had three RBIs without a hit — the first time that has happened for the Cleveland franchise since July 31, 1964, when Bob Chance did it vs. Detroit. And Ramírez, who played in his 1,300th career game on Wednesday, was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.
It might not happen like this all the time, but the potential is there, and Cleveland is excited about the next 155 games and, possibly, beyond.
When asked about running the bases hard and applying pressure to pitchers and defense, Rocchio nodded instantly, aware that this is now his team’s trademark for 2024.
“That’s the key to win games,” he said. “That’s the [most important] part of this team.”