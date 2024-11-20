Vogt wins AL Manager of Year in record speed

Vogt leaned heavily on his bullpen. He was aggressive in turning to his bench and rarely let a player go more than a few days without getting into a game. He navigated around losing his ace, Shane Bieber, in the first week of the regular season. Vogt pieced together a rotation after having to send Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen — two pitchers who were supposed to play big roles in 2024 — to Triple-A Columbus. He helped former hitting coach Chris Valaika change the mindset of this offense’s approach to add more impact to the ball, which resulted in 46 more runs. And he brought home a division title in his first managerial season.