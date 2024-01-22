Vogt’s debut as manager will be a rare — and full-circle — moment

One of the most heartwarming moments of 2022 came on the final day of the regular season, when Stephen Vogt rounded the bases with unbridled joy in the seventh inning after homering in the final at-bat of his career. Back on June 28, 2013, also for Oakland, Vogt had homered for his first career hit. He became the 10th player to debut in the expansion era (since 1961) to have a home run for his first and last career hits, with the last coming 10 or more seasons after the first, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.