VOTE: McKenzie nominated for Clemente Award

Reds: Joey VottoWhen you spend 20 years with the same organization, you are no longer just a player representing a team. You are a part of the city and its community. What stands out about Votto’s charitable efforts is that he chooses to do most of it behind the scenes, out of respect for the people with which he interacts. It would be impossible to keep track of all the families he has met with on his own time, and that’s the way he wants it.