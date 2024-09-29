VOTE NOW: 5 Guardians up for All-MLB Team honors
4:03 PM UTC
The sixth annual All-MLB Team nominees were announced on Sunday, meaning it’s time for fans to help select the winners.
All-MLB honors, first established in 2019, recognize the best player or players at each position across the Majors this past season, with both First Team and Second Team selections. Fans can vote once every 24 hours between now and noon ET on Oct. 11. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16, with 50 percent of the vote coming from fans and 50 percent from a panel of experts. See here for more details about the All-MLB selection process, as well as a full list of nominees by position.
Most 2024 All-MLB nominees by team
9: Padres, Phillies7: Dodgers, Astros
Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of all the nominees. Players are listed under the club with which they finished the 2024 season.
AL EAST
Blue Jays (3)José Berríos, SP; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B; Daulton Varsho, OF
Orioles (4)Corbin Burnes, SP; Gunnar Henderson, SS; Adley Rutschman, C; Anthony Santander, OF
Rays (1)Edwin Uceta, RP
Red Sox (5)Rafael Devers, 3B; Jarren Duran, OF; Tanner Houck, SP; Kenley Jansen, RP; Tyler O’Neill, OF
Yankees (5)Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B; Luis Gil, SP; Aaron Judge, OF; Juan Soto, OF; Austin Wells, C
AL CENTRAL
Guardians (5)Emmanuel Clase, RP; Andrés Giménez, 2B; Josh Naylor, 1B; José Ramírez, 3B; Cade Smith, RP
Royals (5)Seth Lugo, SP; Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B; Salvador Perez, C; Cole Ragans, SP; Bobby Witt Jr., SS
Tigers (2)Riley Greene, OF; Tarik Skubal, SP
Twins (1)Griffin Jax, RP
White Sox (1)Garrett Crochet, SP
AL WEST
Angels (1)Zach Neto, SS
Astros (7)Yordan Alvarez, DH; Jose Altuve, 2B; Ronel Blanco, SP; Alex Bregman, 3B; Yainer Diaz, C; Josh Hader, RP; Framber Valdez, SP
Athletics (3)Shea Langeliers, C; Mason Miller, RP; Brent Rooker, DH
Mariners (4)Logan Gilbert, SP; Bryce Miller, SP; Andrés Muñoz, RP; Cal Raleigh, C
Rangers (4)David Robertson, RP; Corey Seager, SS; Marcus Semien, 2B; Kirby Yates, RP
NL EAST
Braves (5)Raisel Iglesias, RP; Reynaldo López, SP; Matt Olson, 1B; Marcell Ozuna, DH; Chris Sale, SP
Marlins (1)Jake Burger, 1B
Mets (4)Pete Alonso, 1B; Francisco Lindor, SS; Sean Manaea, SP; Mark Vientos, 3B
Nationals (2)Kyle Finnegan, RP; Luis García Jr., 2B
Phillies (9)Alec Bohm, 3B; Bryce Harper, 1B; Jeff Hoffman, RP; Kyle Schwarber, DH; Trea Turner, SS; Cristopher Sánchez, SP; Matt Strahm, RP; Ranger Suárez, SP; Zack Wheeler, SP
NL CENTRAL
Brewers (4)Willy Adames, SS; Jackson Chourio, OF; William Contreras, C; Brice Turang, 2B
Cardinals (3)Willson Contreras, C; Sonny Gray, SP; Ryan Helsley, RP
Cubs (3)Ian Happ, OF; Shota Imanaga, SP; Seiya Suzuki, OF
Pirates (3)Oneil Cruz, SS; Bryan Reynolds, OF; Paul Skenes, SP
Reds (4)Elly De La Cruz, SS; Hunter Greene, SP; Jonathan India, 2B; Tyler Stephenson, C
NL WEST
D-backs (5)Corbin Carroll, OF; Ketel Marte, 2B; Joc Pederson, DH; Eugenio Suárez, 3B; Christian Walker, 1B
Dodgers (7)Mookie Betts, OF; Jack Flaherty, SP; Freddie Freeman, 1B; Teoscar Hernández, OF; Shohei Ohtani, DH; Will Smith, C; Alex Vesia, RP
Giants (3)Matt Chapman, 3B; Ryan Walker, RP; Logan Webb, SP
Padres (9)Jason Adam, RP; Luis Arraez, 1B; Dylan Cease, SP; Michael King, SP; Manny Machado, 3B; Jackson Merrill, OF; Jurickson Profar, OF; Tanner Scott, RP; Robert Suárez, RP
Rockies (2)Brenton Doyle, OF; Ezequiel Tovar, SS