VOTE NOW for the All-Star Game MVP

About the 2022 All-Star Game MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet.

To voice who you think should be the 2022 All-Star Game MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet, select one player from approximately the 6th inning through the end of the game. To vote for a player, click on the selected player from either the American League or National League list of participants. MLB Advanced Media, L.P. reserves the right to validate the All-Star Game MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet ballots cast, and to invalidate any such ballot in its discretion. Five entities vote for the MVP: MLB.com, the Official Scorer/BBWAA and the announcers from the All-Star Game’s three broadcast rights-holders: FOX Sports, ESPN Radio, and MLB International. Immediately following the conclusion of the All-Star Game presented by MasterCard, the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player will receive the Arch Ward Trophy, which was first presented in 1962 as a tribute to the man who founded the All-Star Game in 1933. Ballots generated by a script, macro or other mechanical or automated means will be disqualified. MLB Advanced Media, L.P. will validate all ballots cast, and reserves the right to invalidate any such ballot at its discretion. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball will have final decision on all balloting matters. All votes are final. Use of the 2022 All-Star Game MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet is subject to the MLB.com Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball will have final decision on all balloting matters.

