VOTE: Ram?rez named Guardians’ Clemente Award nominee

Orioles: Kyle GibsonGibson, whose passion for charitable giving has earned him two previous Clemente Award nominations, got involved in his new community as soon as he signed with the Orioles last winter. Since his move to Baltimore, Gibson has spent time with a different group of community members every homestand, meeting with individuals living with psychiatric conditions, active-duty service members and children dealing with life-threatening illnesses, among others. Gibson also makes a donation to the Maryland Food Bank for every strikeout he records and has inspired teammates to make donations for their own personal milestones, raising tens of thousands of dollars for their own causes.